Browns beat Broncos 17-16

— Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Antonio Callaway and the Cleveland Browns held on to beat the Denver Broncos 17-16 Saturday night.

The win kept alive the Browns' AFC playoff hopes. Cleveland is now 6-7-1 with games remaining against AFC North rivals Cincinnati at home and Baltimore on the road.

