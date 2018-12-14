Wild, scenic river

KINSMAN

Pymatuning Creek will be officially designated as a wild and scenic river at a ceremony Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Pymatuning Creek watershed supports an exceptionally beautiful river valley and adjacent wetland complex system. Comparable to other high-quality streams in the Ohio Scenic Rivers Program, Pymatuning Creek features superb natural characteristics and a variety of recreational opportunities, the ODNR said.

A total of 30.66 miles of Pymatuning Creek will be designated as an Ohio wild and scenic river.

The Monday ceremony will be at the Peter Allen Inn and Event Center, 8581 State St. Attending will be James Zehringer, ODNR director; Alex Czayka, Western Land Conservancy; and Greg Leonhard, Kinsman Township Board of Trustees.

To RSVP for the event, contact Stephanie Leis at 614-265-6860.

Bark & Brew

YOUNGSTOWN

Whistle & Keg, 101 W. Federal St., will host Bark & Brew to benefit Buster’s Brigade from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today. Cost is $10 at the door. The event will include a basket and lottery tree raffle and free Avalon pizza . Patrons will receive 15 percent off their bills.

Buster’s Brigade is a nonprofit organization committed to providing financial and material assistance for the basic and emergency needs of dogs and cats in Mahoning County and surrounding areas.

Winter Market

AUSTINTOWN

The Austintown Farmers Market will host its annual Winter Market from 5 to 9 p.m. today at Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road.

In addition to more than 40 vendors, the market will include photos with Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides (both starting at 6 p.m.), Santa’s Workshop (kids’ crafts), a s’mores bar, a hot-cocoa bar, live music and a gift-wrapping station. All the events are free, although tips are appreciated. A 50-50 and basket raffle also will be featured.

For information, contact Shannon Lehn, market manager, at 330-349-2503 or austintownfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Dog attacks students

YOUNGSTOWN

Bus driver Ashley Triplett and Viola Sheeler, a bus aide, rushed to help two Stambaugh Charter Academy students who were being attacked by a dog.

The students, a boy and girl who are sixth-graders, were at their bus stop at Francisco and Guadalupe on the North Side shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday. When Triplett and Sheeler, who drive a different bus route, drove by, they saw the dog charging the boy and girl.

The boy was trying to shield the girl from the dog. Sheeler started yelling, trying to get the dog’s attention so the kids could get away. She used a broom handle and struck the dog when it came at her.

The girl got on the bus safely, but the boy was bitten before he was able to board. The children’s parents were called, as well as police and an ambulance.

