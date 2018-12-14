Warren brothers charges with aggravated robbery, kidnapping

WARREN — Two brothers are in the Trumbull County jail, charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping, charges that could send them to prison for about 20 years each.

Warren Township police today charged Justin S. Riley, 21, and Shawn M. Riley, 24, both of Bane Street Southwest. Both were booked into the jail about 12:20 p.m.

They are likely to be arraigned Monday in Warren Municipal Court.

A police report says a 20-year-old Niles man reported being held for nine hours at the Rileys’ house, beat up with a shotgun and had his property stolen early Dec. 8.

He said he went to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment. He then went to the township police department to report the crimes.

Among the items stolen from the victim were Timberland boots, cellphone, a Chicago Bulls coat, flashlight and a hat.