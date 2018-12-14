Improvements planned for Warren roads

Staff report

WARREN

Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith is planning road improvements on East Market Street and North Road in the coming weeks.

The project will begin approximately 450 feet east of the intersection on East Market Street and approximately 675 feet north of the intersection on North Road.

The goal is to improve safety, reduce congestion and meet increasing traffic volume demand while addressing sidewalk and drainage deficiencies, according to an office news release.

The project proposes the installation of an exclusive right-turn lane from westbound East Market Street to northbound North Road and extension of the southbound left-turn lane to eastbound East Market Street.

Additional improvements include widening North Road lane widths to meet current standards, traffic-signal upgrades to account for the new lane configurations and to optimize signal phasing and timing, curb and sidewalk replacement, new sidewalk, curb ramp upgrades to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, drainage-system improvements and partial waterline replacement.

Project construction cost is estimated at $640,475.

Access to all properties within the construction limits will be maintained. During construction, a minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

Detailed construction and lane restriction information will be posted along East Market Street and North River Road and at www.engineer.co.trumbull.oh.us before the project starts.

Smith is seeking comments from the public about the social, environmental and economic impacts of the project. He also requests information regarding the presence of any known cultural resources in the vicinity of the project, including prehistoric and historic archeological sites, historic bridges, buildings, landmarks and districts.

Questions or comments should be directed to Gary W. Shaffer, professional engineer, by Jan. 11 at the county engineer’s office, 650 North River Road NW or 330-675-2640.