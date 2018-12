Tickets go on sale for Slayer concert

YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets are now on sale for the May 20 Slayer concert at Covelli Centre, featuring Lamb of God, Cannibal Corpse and Amon Amarth.

The concert is part of Slayer’s farewell tour.

Tickets are $49.50, $59.50 and $79.50 (fees may apply) and are available at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the covelli box office.