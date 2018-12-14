Sharpe's probation hearing postponed to Jan. 22

YOUNGSTOWN — A probation-violation hearing today for a 22-year-old Youngstown man, who police say is a person of interest in a Nov. 7 triple homicide, was postponed until Jan. 22.

Shaiquon Sharpe remains in the Mahoning County jail, where he’s been since Nov. 9.

No one has been arrested in connection with the homicides.

Shot Nov. 7 as they sat in a car in front of a home at Pasadena Avenue and Gibson Street were Edward Morris, 21; Valarica Blair, 19; and their 3-month-old son, Tariq Blair.