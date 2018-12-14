mahoning county

Indictments

A grand jury Thursday indicted these people on these charges:

Tiffany Robison, 28, Wood Glen Avenue, Niles, possession of cocaine and permitting drug abuse.

Justin David Bennett, 35, Meadow Lane, Boardman, domestic violence.

Gloreece D. Potter, 20, Lansing Avenue, patient abuse or neglect and assault.

Marquise Buxton, 25, Eastview Drive, burglary and possession of drugs.

Jason Stiner, 34, Country Club Drive, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, assault, obstructing official business and possession of cocaine.

Djvid Morgan, 18, Emery Avenue, felonious assault.

Israel J. Graham, 21, Kenneth Avenue, aggravated robbery, four counts of kidnapping, safe cracking, illegal possession of a weapon with a firearm specification.

Stephen Frank Sipus, 55, Argyle Avenue, Boardman, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, intimidation, retaliation and two counts of assault with an OVI specification.

Joseph M. Smith, 33, West 9th Street, Salem, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Kalia L.R. Solomon, 18, Shields Road, Boardman, felonious assault, aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Armani Wainwright, 20, East Ravenwood Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Patterson, 23, West Myrtle Avenue, escape.

Cyrano T.L. Clay, 30, Woodcrest Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Eugene Bowens, 31, Lee Street, possession of cocaine.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts