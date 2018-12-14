METRO DIGEST || Fundraisers to help animals today, Saturday

Bark & Brew

YOUNGSTOWN

Whistle & Keg, 101 W. Federal St., will host Bark & Brew to benefit Buster’s Brigade from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today. Cost is $10 at the door. The event will include a basket and lottery tree raffle and free Avalon pizza . Patrons will receive 15 percent off their bills.

Buster’s Brigade is a nonprofit organization committed to providing financial and material assistance for the basic and emergency needs of dogs and cats in Mahoning County and surrounding areas.

Help small animals

AUSTINTOWN

Rebel Rescue Ohio will host its first fundraiser from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Paladin Brewery, 6520 Mahoning Ave. Admission is free. The event will include a basket auction, baked goods available for purchase, a merchandise table and more. Cocomo Joe’s food truck will be there serving Hawaiian specialties, donating all proceeds to the rescue. Rebel Rescue Ohio is a nonprofit organization that provides sanctuary and funding for small domestic and some exotic animals in need. For information, visit www.rebelrescueohio.com.

Books for teachers

YOUNGSTOWN

Goodwill is offering teachers up to 25 free books for their classrooms at the company’s retail store locations in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys through Dec. 31. Teachers must show proof of their profession – such as a teacher ID or pay stub – and can choose books ranging from picture books to young-adult novels collected at Goodwill donation facilities.

The stores are: Austintown: 6000 Mahoning Ave.; Boardman: 285 Boardman-Canfield Road; Liberty: 2747 Belmont Ave.; Warren: 2083 Elm Road NE.

Neighborhood cleanup

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. is sponsoring a cleanup in a South Side neighborhood Saturday. Volunteers should meet at 8:30 a.m. at 820 Canfield Road before proceeding to Clearmont Drive in the Newport area. Cleanup will end at 12:30 p.m. To volunteer or get information, call YNDC at 330-480-0423.

Event to help homeless

YOUNGSTOWN

Our Community Kitchen, 551 Mahoning Ave., will host a spaghetti dinner and holiday outreach program to benefit the area’s homeless from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The dinner, provided by Belleria Pizza, Hubbard, will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outreach will feature a Santa’s toy shop for parents and a giveaway of toiletries, hats, gloves, shoes, blankets and socks. New shoes and boots for all ages are especially needed donations. Call 330-770-2224 for donation information. Checks should be made payable to Our Community Kitchen, 100 DeBartolo Place, Boardman, OH 44512.

Council position

NEW MIDDLETOWN

New Middletown Village Mayor Harry Kale is seeking letters of interest for a three-year-term council position. Applicants must be 18 years old and a village resident. The submission deadline is Jan. 11. Send letter to New Middletown Village, 10711 Main St., P.O. Box 463, New Middletown, OH 44442.

Vision program

YOUNGSTOWN

Eleven schools in he Youngstown and Liberty districts will host a team of 13 eye doctors to provide eye exams and two pairs of glasses for each child in need, expected to be 450 students this holiday season. The program is possible due to collaboration among various community organizations, eye doctors, foundations and businesses. Three years ago, Classic Optical, Essilor Vision Foundation, Sight for All United and the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley partnered to provide vision services to 100 children in the Youngstown schools. The partnership expanded for the 2018-19 school year with Akron Children’s Hospital joining the collaboration to provide vital nursing oversight, and adding the Liberty district.

Contractor dies

MERCER, PA.

A contractor working near the SCI Mercer prison died Thursday after an electrical shock, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. The accident happened about 8:10 a.m. outside the perimeter of the Mercer County prison. According to the DOC, the worker was cleaning the facility’s diesel fuel tank when he came in contact with a high tension wire, leading to the shock. Facility staff responded immediately and performed CPR until EMS arrived. The contractor was pronounced dead at 8:41 a.m. by SCI Mercer medical staff in conjunction with EMS staff. The county coroner is investigating to determine the cause of death. The contractor’s name was not released.