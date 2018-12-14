GM announces 2,700 jobs available to workers facing layoffs

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Eastern Gateway Community College announced it will make free or nearly free training available for General Motors and adjacent workers who were and will be impacted by the idling of the Lordstown Assembly Plant.

Jimmie Bruce, the president of Eastern Gateway Community College, said Friday in addition to its traditional two-year college programs, EGCC also offers shorter certification programs for three in-demand career fields – commercial driver’s license training for trucking, machining and welding.

Bruce said these programs can last as short as a month or as long as a year, but each provide the skills needed for workers to transfer into a new industry.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said the announcement is bittersweet, but could help the families who couldn’t transfer to other GM jobs around the country.

“For a lot of people, they can’t leave. They have roots here in the Valley; kids in school, spouses with jobs, families. They’ll need opportunities here. Maybe they won’t be making as much as they did at GM right out of the gate, but at least they’ll be able to capitalize on the opportunities available in the area.”

Those interested in the opportunity can call EGCC at 800-68-COLLEGE and press option number six for more information.

In other General Motors news, the automaker announced Friday many workers facing layoffs due to plant shutdowns will have the chance to transfer to jobs at other plants.

In a statement, the company said hourly workers will have the opportunity to apply for 2,700 available jobs at other plants. The company also plans to offer training opportunities and access to tuition assistance.

GM announced Nov. 26 it would idle five plants in North America – one in Canada, one in Maryland, two in Michigan and the plant in Lordstown.

“Strong U.S. and Canadian economies enable us to provide these opportunities now as we position General Motors for long-term success,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “Our focus remains on providing interested employees options to transition including job opportunities at other GM plants. We remain committed to working with local government officials, our unions and each individual to find appropriate opportunities for them.”

GM provided a list of facilities that need additional employees to “support new vehicles launches beginning in 2019.”

Those facilities are Bedford Casting Operations in Bedford, Ind.; Flint Assembly in Flint, Mich.; Lansing Grand River Assembly in Lansing, Mich.; Toledo Transmission Operations in Toledo; Spring Hill Manufacturing in Spring Hill, Tenn.; Arlington Assembly in Arlington, Texas; and skilled-trades jobs available across multiple locations.

In a flier sent to UAW Local 1112 members this week, the union informed members that there are 200 available positions at Spring Hill; 35 in Flint; and 70 in Toledo. Employees can apply for those positions and are expected to receive approval or denial by Jan. 2.

Contributors: Reporters Graig Graziosi and Jordyn Grzelewski