GM: 2,700 jobs available to workers facing layoffs

DETROIT — General Motors announced today that many workers facing layoffs at several of its plants will have the opportunity to transfer to jobs at other plants.

In a statement, the company said hourly workers will have the opportunity to apply for 2,700 available jobs at other plants. The company also plans to offer training opportunities and access to tuition assistance.

GM announced Nov. 26 it would idle five plants in North America – one in Ontario, Canada, one in Maryland, two in Michigan and the Lordstown plant in Ohio.

“Strong U.S. and Canadian economies enable us to provide these opportunities now as we position General Motors for long-term success,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “Our focus remains on providing interested employees options to transition including job opportunities at other GM plants. We remain committed to working with local government officials, our unions and each individual to find appropriate opportunities for them.”

GM also provided a list of facilities that need additional employees to “support new vehicles launches beginning in 2019.”

Those facilities are: Bedford Casting Operations in Bedford, Ind.; Flint Assembly in Flint, Mich.; Lansing Grand River Assembly in Lansing, Mich.; Toledo Transmission Operations in Toledo, Oh.; Spring Hill Manufacturing in Spring Hill, Tenn.; Arlington Assembly in Arlington, Tex.; and skilled trades jobs available across multiple locations.