Ford Nature Center renovation campaign gets $500K donation

YOUNGSTOWN — The Florence Simon Beecher and John D. Finnegan foundations contributed $500,000 toward the $3 million campaign to renovate the Ford Nature Center at Mill Creek MetroParks.

The campaign is raising money to renovate the carriage house on the Ford Nature Center’s property.

So far, the campaign has raised $1 million of its $3 million goal. The Sand Hill Foundation of Menlo Park, Calif., has offered a challenge grant which will match new donations raised after Nov. 1 up to $1 million.