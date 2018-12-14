Fatal fire that hurt 10 in Ohio Amish family is traced to lamp

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials in northeastern Ohio say a blaze that killed a 2-year-old child and injured 10 members of an Amish family began with a lamp that used liquid fuel.

Many of the injured were taken to hospitals after the Nov. 21 fire in Middlefield Township, about 35 miles east of Cleveland.

Middlefield fire Capt. Tony Yeropoli says the blaze has been ruled accidental. He says investigators couldn’t definitively determine why the fire began, but it’s possible that playing children might have damaged or knocked over the lamp.

He said today he couldn’t provide any update about the conditions of the injured family members, who included children.