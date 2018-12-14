Event to help homeless

YOUNGSTOWN

Our Community Kitchen, 551 Mahoning Ave., will host a spaghetti dinner and holiday outreach program to benefit the area’s homeless from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The dinner, provided by Belleria Pizza, Hubbard, will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outreach will feature a Santa’s toy shop for parents and a giveaway of toiletries, hats, gloves, shoes, blankets and socks. New shoes and boots for all ages are especially needed donations. Call 330-770-2224 for donation information. Checks should be made payable to Our Community Kitchen, 100 DeBartolo Place, Boardman, OH 44512.