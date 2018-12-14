Dog attacks students

YOUNGSTOWN

Bus driver Ashley Triplett and Viola Sheeler, a bus aide, rushed to help two Stambaugh Charter Academy students who were being attacked by a dog.

The students, a boy and girl who are sixth-graders, were at their bus stop at Francisco and Guadalupe on the North Side shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday. When Triplett and Sheeler, who drive a different bus route, drove by, they saw the dog charging the boy and girl.

The boy was trying to shield the girl from the dog. Sheeler started yelling, trying to get the dog’s attention so the kids could get away. She used a broom handle and struck the dog when it came at her.

The girl got on the bus safely, but the boy was bitten before he was able to board. The children’s parents were called, as well as police and an ambulance.

