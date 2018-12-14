Del Monte Foods issues recall of some of its canned corn this week

CNN is reporting that Del Monte Foods Inc. issued a recall of some of its canned corn this week.

Del Monte's fiesta corn seasoned with red and green peppers is under-processed and could result in, "contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed," the company said.

Del Monte recalled more than 64,000 cases of canned corn seasoned with red and green peppers.

Although it is more of a concern in home-canned food, the bacteria that causes botulism can be found in store-bought canned food that has not been properly preserved, canned or fermented, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eating food contaminated with botulinum toxin can cause botulism, which can be fatal. Symptoms of botulism can begin six hours to 10 days after consuming the toxin, which causes muscle weakness and paralysis.

The paralysis can lead to blurred vision, double vision, drooping eyelids, trouble breathing and swallowing and feelings of dry mouth and thick tongue. According to the CDC, there were 29 cases of food borne botulism in the U.S. in 2016.