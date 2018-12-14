Crews demolish Cleveland house where teenage girl was found killed

CLEVELAND (AP) — Crews have demolished an abandoned house in Cleveland where a teenage girl was found dead in January 2017.

The family of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze has called for the building’s destruction for almost two years. DeFreeze’s stepmother WyTonya DeFreeze said Thursday she’s glad the house will be torn down and planned to attend its demolition.

Crews arrived just before 8 a.m. today. The building was reduced to debris within 45 minutes.

A judge in March sentenced Christopher Whitaker to death after he was convicted in DeFreeze’s kidnapping, rape and murder. The 45-year-old Whitaker was a registered sex offender.

DeFreeze was reported missing Jan. 27 when she didn’t report to school. She was last seen boarding a public transit bus. Police found her body in the abandoned house three days later.