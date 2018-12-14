Chamber to host Power Program

COLUMBIANA

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host its final Power Program of the year from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Homestead Kitchen & Cocktails.

The chamber reports it had record attendance at this year’s Power Programs, which included breakfast, lunch and after-hours events at chamber member restaurants.

The networking events are free to attend; attendees pay for their refreshments. For reservations, email Chelsea Pascarella at chelsea@regionalchamber.com with your company name, names of those attending and their email addresses.

Local companies receive contracts

WASHINGTON

The following federal contracts were awarded to local companies this week: Hunt Valve Co. Inc., doing business as Waeco Valve in Salem, won a $249,365 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for check valves; and Hunt Valve Co. Inc., doing business as Union Flonetics in Salem, won a $170,924 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for safety relief valves.

Pennsylvania moves to curb air pollution

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania is aiming to curb air pollution and greenhouse-gas emissions from its vast natural-gas exploration fields, with the governor’s administration proposing new regulations Thursday even as the Trump administration moves to relax federal requirements.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration brought the proposal to a technical review committee, the first step in what could be a two- to three-year process spurred by a 2016 federal requirement that applies to states and areas that don’t meet certain clean-air standards.

Wolf’s office said the governor, a Democrat, is committed to seeing the proposal through, regardless of what Republican President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency does to weaken or repeal the 2016 Obama-era rule.

7-year-old dies after Border Patrol arrest

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

Federal immigration authorities have confirmed that a 7-year-old girl who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border with her father last week died after being taken into the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.

The Washington Post reported that the girl died of dehydration and shock more than eight hours after she was arrested by agents near Lordsburg, N.M. The girl was from Guatemala and was traveling with a group of 163 people who approached agents to turn themselves in.

It’s unknown what happened to the girl during those eight hours before she started having seizures and was flown to an El Paso hospital.

In a statement, Customs and Border Protection said the girl had not eaten or consumed water in several days.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDEND CLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 29.10‚àí0.14

Aqua America, .20 35.790.46

Avalon Holdings,2.85‚àí0.060

Chemical Bank, .2841.25‚àí1.71

Comm. Health Sys, .214.39‚àí0.20

Cortland Bancorp, .1120.65‚àí0.050

Farmers Nat., .0712.76‚àí0.080

First Energy, .36 39.440.21

Fifth/Third, .1624.28‚àí0.58

FNB Corp., .1210.50‚àí0.54

General Motors, .3835.11‚àí0.58

General Electric, .127.200.49

Huntington Bank, .11 12.41‚àí0.31

JP Morgan Chase, .56101.120.060

Key Corp, .1115.49‚àí0.51

Macy’s, .38 30.80‚àí1.42

Parker Hannifin, .76154.37‚àí1.50

PNC, .75119.90‚àí2.81

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88184.061.56

Stoneridge 24.88‚àí0.12

United Comm. Fin., .06 8.890.00

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.