Boardman man accused in $2.2K Home Depot thefts


December 14, 2018 at 10:48a.m.

BOARDMAN — A township man turned himself in Thursday on 18 charges of theft from Home Depot, according to police reports.

An employee told police that Steven Woolley, 52, has been stealing merchandise from the store since June 10. The total value of the stolen merchandise was $2,250.60.

Based on an agreement with Woolley’s attorney, he was released on summons pending his Dec. 18 court appearance.

