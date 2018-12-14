Boardman man accused in $2.2K Home Depot thefts
BOARDMAN — A township man turned himself in Thursday on 18 charges of theft from Home Depot, according to police reports.
An employee told police that Steven Woolley, 52, has been stealing merchandise from the store since June 10. The total value of the stolen merchandise was $2,250.60.
Based on an agreement with Woolley’s attorney, he was released on summons pending his Dec. 18 court appearance.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.