Youngstown board approves inspection work on major sewer line

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

With a $7 million sewer-line replacement project expected to be done in about six weeks, the city’s board of control agreed to pay $208,982 to MS Consultants Inc. to inspect the work.

The board approved the contract at its Thursday meeting as an addendum to a prior agreement with MS of Youngstown for $530,466 to design the line project.

Rudzik Excavating of Struthers is replacing the line, which is the largest and oldest in the city, said Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works.

An 84-inch brick line is being replaced by a 96-inch line made of a composite of ceramic, plastic and polymers, Shasho said.

The line runs parallel to the Mahoning River between South Avenue and Marshall Street, south of the Covelli Centre and the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater under construction.

Also, the board approved a $150,554 increase to the amphitheater and riverfront park project for additional electrical work – primarily for emergency lighting.

The work is being done by Brock Builders Inc. of North Lima, the project’s general contractor. With the increase, the project’s total cost is currently at $8,117,220.

The amphitheater and park are being built on 12 acres along the Mahoning River from the South Avenue Bridge to just west of the former Wean United property on Hazel Street.

The project is scheduled to be done next spring and open by June, Shasho said.

Also, the board approved the $262,236 payment of two snow plows with spreaders for its street department. The city will pay for the plows over five years through a lease-to-own agreement.