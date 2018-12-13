Vigil for children killed in fire is Saturday night

YOUNGSTOWN — A public vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday for the five children who died in a fire at their 434 Parkcliffe Ave. home.

The vigil will be in the rear parking lot of Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Ave. on the South Side.

In a statement today, the family of Amy Negron Acevedo, who was released from a Cleveland hospital, and her five children, who died in Sunday’s fire, wrote:

“We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for the many prayers and support that we are receiving. We are thankful for all of the offers, by the community, to assist our family during such a difficult time as this.

We are aware that this has not only caused devastation to our family, but this has also affected the community of Youngstown as well. We have never seen a community come together, showing so much love, comfort, and support as you have.

We cannot thank you enough.

We want to be transparent in making the community aware of our desire to begin collection of some of the precious memorial items, such as stuffed animals and balloons, that have continued to grow outside of the home for possible use during the funeral service for the five children. We encourage the community to continue this amazingly kind gesture.”

The statement added: “While support is appreciated, we ask for privacy while our family deals with this tragic loss.”