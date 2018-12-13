Two Liberty trustees overpaid, state auditor says

LIBERTY — Ohio Auditor Dave Yost today issued a finding for recovering against two trustees who were overpaid in 2017.

According to the audit, Trustees Jason Rubin and Stan Nudell began new terms of office Jan. 1, 2014, and therefore were entitled to the annual salary of $15,998.

Payroll records, however, indicated Rubin and Nudell were paid annual compensation in the amount of $16,798, instead of $15,998 for 2017, exceeding their authorized annual salary by $800 each.

Nudell repaid the township on Sept. 9 this year, and Rubin repaid the township on Sept. 8.

