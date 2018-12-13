UPDATE | Trumbull facility among dozens nationwide to get false bomb threat

WARREN

The Trumbull County Family Court was among locations across the country that received a bomb threat today, causing the Main Avenue facility downtown to be evacuated about 2:30 p.m.

The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office responded to the Family Court and searched for a bomb and found none. Everyone was allowed to return to the facility around 3:15 p.m., said Scott Bombeck, family court administrator.

One clue that the threat might not be specific to the Trumbull County Family Court was learning that a court in Geauga County had also received an identical threat, Bombeck said.

In fact dozens of institutions across the country received email threats Thursday afternoon, causing evacuations and sweeps of buildings.

Authorities say bomb threats sent to dozens of schools, universities and other locations across the U.S. appear to be a hoax.

The New York City Police Department said the threats sent Thursday were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money and are not considered credible.

Some of the emails had the subject line: “Think Twice.”

The Palm Beach County, Florida, sheriff’s office and the Boise, Idaho, police said they had no reason to believe that threats made to locations in those areas were credible.

Across the country, some schools were closed early and others were evacuated because of the threats. Penn State University notified students via a campus alert. Near Atlanta, people were ushered out of a courthouse.