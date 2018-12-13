WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge today accepted a guilty plea from a woman accused of being a secret agent for the Russian government.

Maria Butina, 30, appeared before a federal judge, who signed off on the guilty-plea arrangement.

The gun rights activist, who was arrested in July, is accused of gathering intelligence on American officials and political organizations. Prosecutors say Butina's work was directed by a former Russian lawmaker. They say she worked to develop relationships with American politicians through her contacts with the National Rifle Association.

Prosecutors have charged her work was directed by a former Russian lawmaker who was penalized by the Treasury Department for his alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.