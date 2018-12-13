Payments made “in concert” with the Trump campaign to protect him from a story
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)
Prosecutors announced Wednesday that they have filled in another piece of the puzzle in the hush-money case: The parent company of the National Enquirer acknowledged making one of those payments “in concert” with the Trump campaign to protect him from a story that could have hurt his presidential candidacy.
