Ohio’s first medical marijuana dispensary approved to open

COLUMBUS (AP) — State regulators have given the green light to the first medical marijuana dispensary in Ohio.

Officials announced Wednesday CY+, located in the village of Wintersville, is the first of 56 state-licensed medical marijuana outlets to receive a certificate of operation.

Wintersville is located about 4 miles west of Steubenville.

The dispensary will not be able to sell medical marijuana until their products are tested at state-certified testing labs.

None of the five labs that have provisional medical marijuana licenses in the state have been approved to start testing.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Hocking College’s lab will have its final inspection Dec. 18.

If it passes, lab director Jonathan Cachat says there could be a small amount of marijuana buds for sale by year’s end.