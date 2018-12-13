Ohio Supreme Court indefinitely suspends Sciortino's law license

COLUMBUS — Former Mahoning County Auditor Michael Sciortino was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law by the Ohio Supreme Court today for ethical violations related to the Oakhill Renaissance Place corruption scandal.

The Supreme Court placed several conditions on Sciortino if he were to seek to practice law again. Sciortino had voluntarily agreed to put his attorney registration on inactive status in February 2016 when he pleaded guilty to felony charges, including having an unlawful interest in a public contract and soliciting or accepting improper compensation.