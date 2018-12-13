Second suspect arraigned in YSU lockdown case

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The second of two people accused of prompting a lockdown last week at Youngstown State University was booked into the Mahoning County jail Tuesday night.

Dennis Hubbert, 18, is in the jail on a warrant by university police for inducing panic. He was given a bond of 10 percent of $5,000 Wednesday during his arraignment in municipal court by Magistrate Anthony Sertick.

The university was on lockdown Dec. 3 after witnesses said Hubbert and another man, Robert Allen, 18, argued at the university and that Hubbert shouted that Allen had a gun and ran.

Allen never had a gun, authorities said, but the campus and surrounding area was locked down for two hours before Allen turned himself in to university police.

Allen was already arraigned on an inducing panic charge and is still in the county jail.

Hubbert was given a no contact order to stay away from Allen and his sister.

Hubbert was charged last week and turned himself in at the jail Tuesday, said his attorney, John Juhasz.