Local auto sales

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley auto dealers sold 4,459 new and used vehicles in November, up about 3 percent from November 2017’s 4,323 auto sales.

Through November, there have been 51,122 auto sales in the Valley, down about 3 percent, or 1,554, from the 52,676 vehicles that had been sold by this time last year.

Mechanic needed on biweekly basis

ELLWOOD CITY, PA.

The Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce announced Amerikohl Aggregates is looking to hire a mechanic to perform general maintenance on tri-axle trucks on a biweekly basis.

General maintenance includes oil changes, checking over belts and hoses, repairing lights and checking tires for flats.

If interested, call Bill Cochenour at 724-996-9561. Visit http://amerikohl.com/ for more information.

Prevent freezing of household pipes

BOARDMAN

Aqua Ohio released a reminder to homeowners on the steps they should take to prevent their household water pipes from freezing.

Those tips include: have a supply of heat tape and pipe insulation, as well as a portable space heater and hair dryer on hand; mark the home’s master water valve and use it to turn off water if a pipe breaks; ensure the lids on outdoor meter pits are not broken or missing; shut off and drain outdoor faucets; and prevent drafts in unheated areas by replacing broken glass or making other repairs.

For information, visit AquaAmerica.com or follow Aqua on Facebook or Twitter.

3 found alive inside W.Va. coal mine

CLEAR CREEK, W.Va.

Authorities say three people missing since last weekend have been found alive at a nonoperational coal mine in West Virginia.

The state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training says in a statement the three were located Wednesday inside Elk Run Coal’s Rock House Powellton mine near Clear Creek.

The statement didn’t indicate their conditions. It says crews are working to bring them to the surface for transportation to a hospital.

Toyota recalls 70K vehicles to replace air bag inflators

DETROIT

Toyota is recalling about 70,000 Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles in North America to replace air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel at drivers and passengers.

The recall covers the 2003 to 2005 Corolla, the 2002 to 2005 Sequoia, the 2003 to 2005 Tundra and the 2002 to 2005 Lexus SC.

Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion and inflate the bags. But it can deteriorate and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.

