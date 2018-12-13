Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, Nicks join Rock Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Janet Jackson joins her brother Michael and the Jackson 5 as members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, earning induction today along with Stevie Nicks and the top fan vote-getter, Def Leppard.

Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies will also be ushered in next spring at the 34th induction ceremony March 29 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Jackson's induction comes after her third time as nominee and many saw it as overdue, given her prowess as a hitmaker with "All For You," ''That's the Way Love Goes," ''Nasty," ''Together Again" and "What Have You Done For Me Lately."

Her career has suffered from the fallout after the infamous 2004 Super Bowl appearance where her bare breast was briefly exposed. Jackson became eligible for the rock hall in 2007 and wasn't nominated until 2016.

The Roots' Questlove, in a social media post earlier this year, said her exclusion had been "highly criminal." He cited the influence of her 1986 album "Control," which he said set off the New Jack Swing trend.

"This was no one's kid sister," he wrote.

Jackson said: "Thank you Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I am truly honored and I am happy to be in there with my brothers."

It will be Nicks' second induction into the rock hall, since she's already there as a member of Fleetwood Mac. She launched a solo career in 1981 with her duet with the late Tom Petty, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around." Other hits followed, including "Edge of Seventeen," ''Stand Back" and "I Will Run to You."

Def Leppard earned more than a half-million votes from fans, which are incorporated into more than 1,000 ballots from artists, historians, industry professionals and past winners in deciding who gets honored. The British heavy metal band with a pop sheen were huge sellers in the 1980s on the back of songs like "Photograph" and "Pour Some Sugar on Me."