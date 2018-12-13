Mother of fire victims released from hospital

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The mother of the five children who died late Sunday in a fire at their 434 Parkcliffe Ave. home has been released from MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland where she was last listed in fair condition.

A family member told 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, that Amy Negron Acevedo, 26, was out of the hospital where she was taken because of injuries she suffered in the fire, which broke out about 11:25 p.m.

Her children, Aleysha Rosario, 9; Charles Gunn, 3; Ly’Asia Gunn, 2; and twins Brianna Negron and Arianna Negron, both 1, all died.

Fire investigators believe the cause of the fire is accidental, but they are awaiting the testing of samples from the home sent to the state fire marshal’s office before announcing the cause.

Fire Department Capt. Kurt Wright, the department’s fire investigator, said there was nothing new on the investigation Wednesday.

Efforts are also underway to help the family raise funds to pay for the funerals for the children, with Sojurn To The Past heading the effort.

Those who wish to contribute to Sojourn To The Past’s effort to help the family can find information on its Facebook page, or send checks to Sojourn To The Past, 4117 Oak Knoll Drive, Youngstown, OH 44512. A GoFundMe account also has been set up by the family to help pay for funeral expenses. The address is www.gofundme.com/6jgrkgg. A total of nearly $6,500 had been raised as of Tuesday night. The goal is $20,000.

A fundraiser dinner also will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Flambeau’s Live, 2308 Market St.