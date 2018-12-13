Holiday services

The Vindicator will publish a listing of area services open to the public in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services will be published Dec. 22 on The Vindicator’s Religion page.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services will be published Dec. 29 on the Religion page. Deadline to submit information for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services is 5 p.m. Dec. 19 for publication on Dec. 22. Deadline to submit information for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services is 5 p.m. Dec. 26 for publication on Dec. 29.

Send complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service. Send information to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780; by fax to 330-747-6712; or by email to news@vindy.com.

Teen faces charges of domestic violence

BOARDMAN

A 17-year-off Canfield girl was arrested on domestic-violence charges after running away from her Turnberry Drive home, according to police reports.

The mother of Schalysse Theisler told police when driving her daughter home from the Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman, Schalysse “threw a fit” in the car and spit in her face.

When police arrested Schalysse, she threw herself on the ground, screaming and kicking. Police said she threatened her mother and attempted to break away from the officers.

Schalysse faces two counts of domestic violence and charges of unruly juvenile, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Warren settles suit

WARREN

The city has settled a federal lawsuit filed by the environmental group Freshwater Accountability against the city and the company Patriot Water.

The terms of the agreement require the city to put greater limits on the total dissolved solids and barium entering the city’s wastewater treatment system, which releases its treated water into the Mahoning River, said city Law Director Greg Hicks.

The city will pay $116,616 of Freshwater’s legal fees, which Hicks said is a fraction of the fees. The settlement also avoids paying fines.

The city has paid out $527,339 in legal fees and other costs in 2017 and 2018 associated with defending the suit, city Auditor Vince Flask said.

The costs will be paid through the city’s wastewater fund and will not come from the city’s general fund, Hicks said.

Hicks said Patriot, which is still in the suit, is not likely to ever discharge wastewater into the city’s sewers again. Patriot, which began operations in 2011 on Sferra Drive in Warren Industrial Park, accepted wastewater from the gas and oil industry, treated it, and released it into the city’s sanitary sewers. It has not sent waste into the city’s sewers since 2017, though it is still in operation.

