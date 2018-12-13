Goodwill offers books to teachers for classrooms

YOUNGSTOWN

Goodwill is offering teachers up to 25 free books for their classrooms at the company’s retail store locations in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys through Dec. 31.

Teachers must show proof of their profession – such as a teacher ID or pay stub – and can choose up to 25 free books ranging from picture books to young adult novels at Goodwill. The books come from donations Goodwill collections at its donation facilities.

The stores are:

• Austintown: 6000 Mahoning Ave.

• Boardman: 285 Boardman-Canfield Road.

• Liberty: 2747 Belmont Ave.

• Warren: 2083 Elm Road N.E.