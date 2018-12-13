Driver accused of striking, killing Ohio trash collector charged

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — A driver accused of striking and killing a trash company employee has been indicted on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.

Court records show a Butler County grand jury Wednesday indicted Brian Jankovich in the July 30 death of Rumpke Waste & Recycling employee David J. Evans in Middletown. The indictment also charges Jankovich with vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has said Evans was collecting trash and was at the back of the Rumpke truck when Jankovich’s pickup hit him, pinning him between the vehicles. The 52-year-old Evans was pronounced dead at a hospital.



A patrol report has said Jankovich was driving around 42 mph in a 35 mph zone when he struck Evans.