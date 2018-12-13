Paul C. Bunn’s trifecta

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Paul C. Bunn Elementary had its first Christmas program with band, choir and an art show Wednesday morning.

“It was really a trifecta,” said Denise Abbas, vocal-music instructor.

And it was a huge success.

“It was so wonderful and beautiful,” Abbas said.

Principal Bill Baun agreed.

“We were really excited to have such a large part of our student body get to participate this year,” he said. “And the kids did an amazing job.”

Abbas said the performance had heart.

“For it being the first year we had band in our community schools ... and it had not been embedded in them the previous year – for them to perform at such a beautiful level, it was truly an amazing feat,” she said.

The band was fifth- through eighth-graders.

“Exuberant” was the word Abbas used to describe the energy of the program.

“We had kindergarten elves, a first-grade superhero, a second-grade Frosty, and the third grade performed ‘Down the Chimney,’” she explained.

“Mr. Santa” was another song played based on the 1950s hit “Mr. Sandman.”

Students created artwork that was winter and holiday-themed, explained Chryse Ellinos, art instructor.

“It was all different mediums,” she said. “Chalk, paint, glitter, watercolor. They really enjoyed it.”

The combination of the choir, band and art show was the first of its kind, setting a new trend in the community schools.

“It sets a precedent,” Abbas said. “We’ve also never had preschool through eighth grade combined in a performance. It was an unprecedented type of performance. It shows Youngstown moving forward, and the arts are a foundation to help sustain that.”

Baun said the outlook for other musical programs looks good.

“I’m really excited about the future of our band and orchestra programs,” he said.

In addition, both Baun and Abbas said how thankful they were for the support of the community.

“I’m really grateful for the parents that come out,” Baun said.

Abbas agreed.

“We are thankful for the community helping us maintain the children and support the arts,” she said.