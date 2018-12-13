Man caught with stolen gun

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

A man charged with five felonies after a chase Tuesday on the South Side was given a $40,000 bond Wednesday during his arraignment in municipal court.

Allante Donaldson, 27, of West Ravenwood Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail after an arraignment before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, possession of drugs, and other misdemeanor and traffic charges.

Donaldson was arrested about 6:20 p.m. after police tried to pull over a car Donaldson was driving on the South Side because it did not have a license plate light.

Reports said Donaldson would not stop and instead led officers on a chase south on Hillman Street, at one point going left of center to pass two cars before stopping at a house in the 100 block of East Judson Avenue. He jumped out of the car and ran but was caught after a short chase.

Donaldson had some pills and crack cocaine on him, reports said. Inside the car police found a scale, suboxone and a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun that had previously been reported stolen.

A passenger, Brittany Gray, 29, of Knapp Avenue, was cited for obstruction of official business and possession of drugs after reports said she moved into the driver’s seat when the car stopped and tried to drive before being stopped by police. She also gave police a bag of suspected marijuana she had in her bra.

Gray pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in municipal court. She remains free on bond pending a Tuesday pretrial hearing.

Assistant city Prosecutor Kathy Thompson said Donaldson has a lengthy criminal record dating back to when he was a juvenile, when he was arrested for felonious assault on a teacher. In 2014, he was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of robbery with a firearm specification and bribery.