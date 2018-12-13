Area kids invited to Breakfast with Santa Saturday at Camp Stambaugh


December 13, 2018 at 4:50a.m.

CANFIELD

The camp masters of local Boy Scout Camp Stambaugh of the Great Trail Council Boy Scouts of America will host a pancake Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Stambaugh dining hall, 3712 Leffingwell Road.

The event will provide an opportunity for children in the community to have breakfast with Santa in a camp setting.

Each participant will receive a gift.

Camp Stambaugh camp masters are a group of Scouting volunteers trained to assist with camp operations throughout the year.

For information, call 330-883-8921 or 330-533-4538.

