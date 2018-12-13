Agenda Friday

Horizon Science Academy Governing Board, 6 p.m., 3403 Southern Blvd., Youngstown.

Newton Township trustees, special meeting, 11 a.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

Salem school board, curriculum committee meeting, 3:30 p.m., administration office, 1226 E. State St.

Austintown Board of Education special meeting, 8 a.m., 700 S. Raccoon Road, Youngstown.

