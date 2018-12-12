Youngstown cops arrest man on gun, drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN — Police found a 9mm handgun, suspected crack cocaine, pills and suboxone after a chase Tuesday evening on the South Side.

Allante Donaldson, 27, of West Ravenwood Avenue, is expected to be arraigned on drug and weapons charges today in municipal court.

Reports said police tried to pull over a car about 6:20 p.m. for a broken license plate light and he led officers on a chase that ended in the 100 block of East Judson Avenue.

Donaldson ran from the car and he was caught after a short chase, reports said. A passenger, Brittany Green, 29, moved into the passenger's seat and tried to move the car but police stopped her. She was arrested for obstructing official business and also booked into the jail.