US appeals court upholds Ohio lifetime sexual predator rules

CINCINNATI (AP) — An appeal is planned of a court ruling that upheld Ohio’s permanent requirements for convicts classified as sexual predators.

A 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel Tuesday unanimously reversed a lower-court decision in favor of a woman convicted in 2006 of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The woman was classified as a sexual predator which carries lifetime state registration and community-notification requirements.

In 2012, she challenged the permanent requirements that were based on a determination she was likely to re-offend. Her attorneys contended her due process rights were violated because she wouldn’t have a chance to ever counter that classification.

The judges said Ohio’s requirements are for the offender’s lifetime.

The woman’s attorneys said they’ll ask the entire appeals court or the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case.