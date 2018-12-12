Truck driver charged with 2nd Pa. rape based on DNA test

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Erie County say DNA has tied a truck driver already charged with a 2017 rape to a similar crime two years earlier.

Jerome Keyes was charged Tuesday in the beating and rape of a 42-year-old woman in Erie in 2015.

Keyes is already in custody, charged with abducting and raping a 37-year-old woman in October.

WSEE-TV reports authorities say DNA from the victim in the earlier rape matched Keyes’.

Bail was set for the 57-year-old at $3 million.

Keyes, an Erie native who had a recent address listed in Mississippi, had been working for a trucking company in Butler, Pa.