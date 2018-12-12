'Revenge porn' bill clears Ohio Senate

COLUMBUS

A “revenge porn” bill, sponsored by state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, passed the Ohio Senate today and goes to the state House for consideration.

The bill would make it illegal to knowingly distribute a private, sexually explicit image of a person without that person’s consent. A first-time offender would receive a third-degree misdemeanor, while a second-time offender would receive a second-degree misdemeanor. A third or subsequent offense would warrant a first-degree misdemeanor.

“I am thankful to see that progress is being made to enact legal consequences on those who distribute these images,” said Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd. “I am proud that this legislature took a step toward ensuring that victims have legal access to the rights and protections they deserve.”