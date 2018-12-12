Racino reports November revenue

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course reported slot-machine revenue of about $9 million in November, up from about $8.7 million made in November of last year.

The Austintown racino had an average of 1,100 slot machines in November, up from 1,035 in November 2017, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Statewide, November slot-machine revenue totaled $80.4 million, up from $75.9 million last year.

The state’s four casinos reported November revenue of $67.7 million, up from last year’s November revenue of $66.4 million.

Laundromat opens

youngstown

Sunshine Brite Laundromat, which had been closed for some time, recently reopened.

The laundromat is located at 2608 South Ave. It is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Fundraiser set

BOARDMAN

Lamppost Farm, a nonprofit organization dedicated to using agriculture to reach others, invites the community to attend a celebration at Diletto Winery from 6 to 9 tonight.

The fundraiser will feature a brass orchestra performance by the Society of Misfit Musicians; food for purchase; Birdfish Brewing Co., Diletto Winery wines and other spirits for purchase.

Diletto is located at 8578 Market St.

Staff report