Summary of recent criminal activity in Boardman Township:

Dec. 6

Breaking and entering: Someone entered a vacant home in the 8400 block of Southern Boulevard and removed $1,315 worth of property that included jewelry and a set of decorative glasses.

Domestic violence: Sean P. Clark of Old Shay Lane, Boardman, was taken into custody on a domestic-violence warrant after his former girlfriend, who’s also his son’s mother, alleged Clark, 36, made 12 calls containing threats to kill her, their child and himself. Clark also sent numerous text messages with threats against her current boyfriend, the accuser further alleged.

Theft: A man discovered a $60 book missing from his South Avenue residence.

Fraud: A pharmacist with CVS Pharmacy, 7230 Market St., told police a woman attempted to have a fraudulent prescription filled.

Theft/drugs: James E. Coudriet, 35, of South Avon Road, Warren, was charged with theft, possessing criminal tools, drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia after $111 worth of merchandise, including a pair of men’s shoes, was stolen from Gabriel Bros., 850 Boardman-Poland Road, and when police alleged he had removed the items’ security sensors. A search revealed that Coudriet had a straw with a white residue as well as a folded piece of paper that contained a substance he admitted was cocaine, a report showed.

Fraud: A Boardman-Canfield Road man reported that after having responded to an online ad for employment, he received a text message asking him to promote the company, followed by a $3,500 check up front, which he cashed. Nevertheless, the check bounced after having been deposited, the accuser also said.

Fraud: An official with Turning Point Residential, a counseling center at 5512 Youngstown-Poland Road, told authorities that fraudulent bank checks were created using her checking-account number and deposited, then the funds were withdrawn from the account in two transactions that totaled $4,100. Also, the victim got a mobile alert indicating her account had been overdrawn, a report stated.

Theft: Quenel D. Hines, 27, of Canton, surrendered on a felony-theft charge, related to an Aug. 3 incident in which he was accused of being one of three men who used a check drawn on a closed account to buy a $5,325 riding lawn mower from Agnew Farm Equipment, 7700 Market St.

Dec. 7

Arrest: After responding to a vehicular crash near Shields Road and West Boulevard, officers charged Joseph P. Jacobs, 60, of Golfview Avenue, Boardman, with operating a vehicle impaired. Jacobs refused to undergo a breath test, a report indicated.

Arrest: Police in the 200 block of Washington Boulevard arrested Heather M. Patzak, 29, of Westminster Avenue, Austintown, who was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department parole-violation charge.

Drugs: Authorities responded to a possible burglary at a Glenwood Avenue apartment before charging Ashley M. Rushton, 27, of Glenwood, Boardman, with trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. An apartment search turned up 12 individually packaged plastic bags of suspected marijuana that weighed a total of 221.9 grams, police alleged.

Criminal damaging: The landlord of a Carter Circle apartment told officers a tenant had placed three large holes in a wall.

Theft: Three women age 18 to 22 reportedly stole nine shirts from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall, then left in a Pontiac Grand Prix.

Harassment: A Lockwood Boulevard man said his son-in-law posted on Facebook a threatening comment about him.

Dec. 8

Assault: A Pittsburgh woman at a Southern Park Mall store told police a man in his mid-20s punched her three or four times in the face in what she described as an unprovoked attack.

Theft: A Southern Boulevard man noticed a $200 inflatable Christmas decoration had been removed from his yard.

Identity fraud: A man learned that after his wallet that contained two debit cards was missing from his Prestwick Drive home, several small unauthorized charges appeared on his account.

Theft: A man reportedly stole $14 worth of batteries from Dollar General, 271 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Burglary: To a residence in the 100 block of Woodview Avenue, from which a $700 Sony PlayStation 4 game console was missing.

Theft: A woman reportedly left Burlington Coats, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road, in a dark-blue Kia Sorento after having stolen $73 worth of women’s shoes and other merchandise.

Dec. 9

Domestic violence: Anthony J. Elmo of Gillian Lane, Boardman, was charged with the crime after his wife alleged that during an ongoing argument, Elmo, 43, hit her in the face as she walked past him.

Drugs: Police answered a call pertaining to a man passed out in a vehicle in the 1300 block of Doral Drive before charging Blaine E. Wildman, 28, with possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Wildman, of Orchard Road, Mercer, Pa., had syringes; also, the bottom of a drink can had black burn marks, indicating likely drug use, a report stated.

Theft: Kasheara S. Abron, 21, of Knoxville, Tenn., was charged with intentionally neglecting to self-scan $120 worth of merchandise while in Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: Vivian L. Boylen, 22, of Jump Drive, Lowellville, Sarahann L. Oliver, 28, of North State Street, Girard, and Scott M. Maxwell, 37, of East Avondale Avenue, Youngstown, were charged with stealing about $210 worth of mainly household goods from Walmart. Maxwell also was wanted on warrants charging him with one count each of assault, menacing and obstructing official business.

Theft: Officers were dispatched to Canton to pick up Scarlet O.M. Wilson, 41, who faced a theft charge. The Akron woman was accused of stealing about $200 worth of electrical supplies Feb. 21, 2017, from Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd.

Theft: A man reportedly stole a $60 leather jacket from Gabriel Bros.

Criminal mischief: A Boardman woman discovered her car had been tampered with as she shopped at a Doral Drive big-box store.

Theft: Two men and a woman reportedly stole clothing from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall and fled in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Menacing: A worker with Camelot Lanes, 628 Boardman-Canfield Road, told officers a customer threatened her with bodily harm after the accuser informed the woman that she was to wear the proper shoes while bowling.

Theft: A Zander Drive woman reported a ceramic outdoor table and various pieces of lumber missing from her yard.

Theft: Eric M. Barcley, 23, of Kendis Circle, Campbell, was charged with theft, possessing criminal tools and criminal damaging after authorities received information that someone was trying to steal laptop computers from Walmart. Two Chromebooks had been removed from their metal holders; also, a pair of pliers was used to pry the computers from their packaging, a report showed.

Dec. 10

Arrest: After dealing with a car crash on U.S. Route 224 from which someone driving a sport utility vehicle reportedly fled the scene, police charged Terrence R. Keeley, 40, with operating a vehicle impaired and leaving the scene of an accident. Keeley, of Camrose Drive, Niles, refused to submit to a breath test, but admitted having taken prescription medication that, authorities said, caused him to be impaired, a report indicated.

Domestic violence: Campbell police handed to Boardman authorities Kadeem L. Gilmore of Shields Road, Boardman, who faced a felony charge, related to an argument July 18 at a Market Street motel in which his child’s mother alleged Gilmore, 29, punched her forehead while shoving her into a wall. The charge was elevated because of a prior conviction, a report said.

Theft: A township woman reported that after a $4,500 engagement ring fell from her finger at a Doral Drive big-box store, she believed two men picked up the ring and refused to return it to her.

Theft: A dealer license plate was stolen from Four Wheels Cars, 5925 South Ave.

Burglary: Took place at an apartment in the 6000 block of Applecrest Court. Stolen were a pair of athletic shoes, a Sony PlayStation 4 game console and a PlayStation 4 video game.

Theft: Alex P. Kelly, 25, of Brandywine Drive, Youngstown, was charged after the owner of Cocca’s Pizza, 7144 Market St., alleged that while employed at the business, Kelly took an undisclosed sum of money from a cash register and a box for tips over a one-month period.

Dec. 11

Burglary: A man wearing a flannel jacket, a pair of jeans with a large hole in the left knee and a gray hood over his head was reportedly caught on surveillance footage kicking in a door and entering Washing Well Laundry, 978 Mathews Road, though nothing appeared to be missing from an office.

Theft: A $200 book of Ohio Lottery tickets was missing from Boardman Convenient Food Mart, 8270 Market St.