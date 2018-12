Pittsburgh teens charged with theft from Boardman store

BOARDMAN — Three Pittsburgh teens were arrested for attempting to shoplift from Kohl’s Tuesday afternoon, according to police reports.

Amino Nerson, 18, James Body, 16, and Adelin Itongwa, 17, are charged with theft.

Mersin was transported to the Mahoning County jail on a $1,250 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday evening.