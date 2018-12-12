Ohio media trade group names new president

COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio media trade association has named its next president and executive director.

The Columbus-based Ohio News Media Association recently announced Monica Nieporte will succeed Dennis Hetzel in those leadership roles. Earlier this year, Hetzel announced he was stepping down and moving to North Carolina.

Nieporte is president and publisher of the Athens-based APG Ohio media group. She resigned as president of ONMA’s board of trustees to accept the new positions.

Hetzel said Nieporte will be able to build on “legislative results” and “keep government open and accountable.”

Nieporte said in a release that she was honored to be chosen by the search committee and board of trustees.

ONMA was founded in 1933 and represents more than 300 newspapers and websites.