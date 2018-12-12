Ohio brothers charged in Michigan man's 2017 overdose


December 12, 2018 at 10:05a.m.

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Two Ohio brothers have been indicted in the drug-related death of a man in southeastern Michigan.

Harry Wise and James Wise of Oregon, Ohio, are charged in Detroit federal court with conspiracy and drug distribution causing death. They're accused of supplying opioids that led to a 33-year-old man's fatal overdose in Monroe in 2017.

Not-guilty pleas were entered Tuesday. A message seeking comment was left for Harry Wise's attorney. James Wise's lawyer declined to comment.

Prosecutors want to keep the brothers in custody. The online court docket says a detention hearing will resume Dec. 20.

