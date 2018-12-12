Trumbull elections board to replace touch-screens with paper ballots

New equipment will cost $1.3M

By Ed Runyan

runyan@vindy.com

WARREN

The Trumbull County Board of Elections voted to switch from its electronic, touch-screen voting system to a “deliberately low-tech” and less expensive paper-ballot system for its next election in May.

The elections board voted 3-1 Tuesday to purchase equipment costing $1.3 million for a paper system from Election System & Software of Omaha, Neb., that is similar to what voters use when they vote early at the elections board office or by mail.

Among the equipment is 150 ballot scanners for polling places. The elections board also will have to buy a lot more paper for ballots for each election than it does now, but that will come out of the elections board’s annual budget.

The new system will be much less expensive than replacing the current touch-screen system because those cost $3.2 million to $4 million, said Stephanie Penrose, elections board director. All, or nearly all, of the cost of the new system, including low-tech polling booths to be purchased later, will be paid for with money the Ohio Legislature allocated for it, Penrose said.

The new system will involve voters getting a paper ballot, taking it to a polling booth, filling in ovals with a pen, then feeding it into a scanner with an elections worker there to assist.

The scanner might reject the ballot if someone votes for more than one candidate or indicates their choice with something other than a filled oval, Penrose said. Most people using paper ballots now at the elections board do it right the first time.

Mark Alberini, elections board chairman and a Democrat, said some people describe the system the county is buying as “deliberately low tech” because it enables voters to touch their votes, giving them more confidence that their votes will be counted correctly.

“You can’t hack paper,” Penrose said. “They feel comfortable because it’s tangible.”

Many of the surrounding counties are using similar paper systems, and most of the state is purchasing new voting equipment because many of the current systems are at the end of their useful life, Penrose said.

Ron Massullo, deputy elections board director, said more than 30 percent of Trumbull County voters used paper voting to vote early at the elections board or through the mail in the most recent election, so many people are already familiar with how to do it.

Massullo said the new system is likely to require fewer voting technicians traveling to polling places on election day because the system should be simple to set up and operate.

Board member Ron Knight, a Republican, said he voted against the system because elections board members will attend their annual conference in January and are likely to gain additional insight into voting equipment then.