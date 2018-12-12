Mother of kids killed in fatal fire is now in fair condition

YOUNGSTOWN — The mother of the five children who died late Sunday in a fire at their 434 Parkcliffe Ave. home is now in fair condition in MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

Amy Negron Acevedo, 26, has been in critical condition before today. She was taken there because of injuries she received in the fire, which broke out about 11:25 p.m.

Her children, Aleysha Rosario, 9; Charles Gunn, 3; Ly’Asia Gunn, 2; and twins Brianna Negron and Arianna Negron, both 1, all died.

Fire investigators believe the cause of the fire is accidental, but they are awaiting the testing of samples from the home sent to the state fire marshal’s office before announcing the cause.