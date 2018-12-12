Local Dems today urged folks to sign up for health-care coverage

BOARDMAN - Local Democrats today urged people to sign up for health care coverage for 2019 by Saturday’s deadline.

People can choose a plan from the Affordable Care Act website: healthcare.gov.

Youngstown Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, said 80 percent of those covered can get a plan for about $75 a month.

For the complete story, read Thursday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com