INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS By the numbers

Below is a list of the 32 infrastructure projects in Mahoning and Trumbull counties set to receive Ohio Public Works Commission grant or loan funding in 2019, their approximate total costs and the percentage of which was funded locally. All amounts are funded locally or with a grant unless specified otherwise:

MAHONING

Austintown: Road resurfacing program, $417,749, 64 percent local.

Beaver: Germantown Road improvements, $196,627, 62 percent local.

Boardman: Infrastructure repair project, $693,236, 68 percent local.

Campbell: Street resurfacing program, $548,486, 73 percent local.

Canfield City: Citywide resurfacing program, $582,710, 61 percent local.

Canfield Township: Township paving program, $175,753, 65 percent local.

Mahoning County: Road and bridge safety upgrades, $3,204,958, 22 percent local.

Poland Township: Resurfacing project, $191,900, 61 percent local.

Poland Village: Village resurfacing project, $179,560, 61 percent local.

Struthers: Resurfacing project, $377,730, 61 percent local.

Youngstown: Fifth Avenue safety upgrade and rehabilitation, $5,450,712, 85 percent local.

Youngstown: Indianola Road/Himrod Avenue resurfacing, $980,000, 83 percent local.

TRUMBULL

Brookfield: Rose Avenue drainage and safety upgrade, $58,379, 46 percent local.

Cortland: North Mecca Street waterline replacement, $575,000 loan, no local funding.

Cortland: Cedar Drive waterline replacement, $267,000 loan, no local funding.

Cortland: Asphalt resurfacing program, $192,310, 61 percent local.

Girard: Trumbull Avenue “mill and fill,” $450,000, 73 percent local.

Howland: Rosegarden Drive storm sewer upgrade, $168,610, 55 percent local.

Hubbard City: State Route 304 resurfacing project, $2,359,610, 90 percent local.

Hubbard Township: Resurfacing program, $138,969, 46 percent local.

Liberty: Road improvements, $1,699,950, no local funding; $1,624,951 loan.

Newton Falls: Storm sewer improvements, $269,369, 46 percent local.

Niles: Citywide resurfacing program, $685,864, 67 percent local.

Niles: North Road waterline replacement, $267,680, 46 percent local.

Trumbull County: Jacobs Road sanitary-sewer improvements, $2,130,312, 65 percent.

Trumbull County: Road improvement program, $1,284,639, 31 percent local.

Trumbull County: Huntley Drive water improvements, $290,905, 61 percent local.

Warren: Road program, $1,109,708, 46 percent local.

Warren: Lovers Lane/Tod Avenue resurfacing, $655,000, 80 percent local.

Warren Township: Templeton Road resurfacing, $138,943, 46 percent local.

Weathersfield: Township road improvements, $139,061, 46 percent local.

West Farmington: Sanitary-sewer project, $6,662,000, 86 percent local.

Five other Mahoning and Trumbull municipalities are set to receive some of the $17.5 million in grant funding available for small communities next year. Two other community projects were submitted as alternates:

MAHONING

Beloit (alternate): Beloit Road standpipe rehabilitation, $268,638, 16 percent local.

Lowellville: West Wood Street improvement, $243,550, 46 percent local.

Sebring: West Virginia Avenue resurfacing, $279,300, 46 percent local.

TRUMBULL

Braceville: Benedict Leavittsburg Road culvert replacement, $77,318, 46 percent local.

Greene: Durst Colebrook Road widening and resurfacing, $185,095, 46 percent local.

Yankee Lake: Road-resurfacing program, $88,106, 46 percent local.

Johnston (alternate): Stoddard Hayes Road culvert upgrades and resurfacing, $139,071, 46 percent local.

Source: Eastgate Regional Council of Governments